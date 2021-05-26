Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.36. 195,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,848,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

