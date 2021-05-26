Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Newmont (NEM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Newmont (NYSE: NEM) recently:

5/17/2021 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Newmont was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Newmont’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is making a notable progress with its growth projects. It is likely to gain from a number of projects including the Tanami expansion, Yanacocha Sulfides and Ahafo north. Moreover, the merger with Goldcorp is expected to be value-accretive to its cash flow and generate significant synergies. However, declining production is a concern. Factors like coronavirus-related impacts across certain mines and the divestment of certain assets are impacting production. Higher production costs are likely to weigh on its margins. Newmont is witnessing higher cost applicable to sales (CAS) and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) in certain mines partly related to the pandemic. The recent weakness in gold prices is another concern.”

5/5/2021 – Newmont was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Newmont’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is making a notable progress with its growth projects. It is likely to gain from a number of projects including the Tanami expansion, Yanacocha Sulfides and Ahafo north. Moreover, the merger with Goldcorp is expected to be value-accretive to its cash flow and generate significant synergies. However, declining production is a concern. Factors like coronavirus-related impacts across certain mines and the divestment of certain assets are impacting production. Higher production costs are likely to weigh on its margins. Newmont is witnessing higher cost applicable to sales (CAS) and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) in certain mines partly related to the pandemic. The recent weakness in gold prices is another concern.”

5/5/2021 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $65.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Newmont was given a new $78.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $75.00.

4/23/2021 – Newmont had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/6/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $86.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.31. 489,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,051,115. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $1,651,000. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Newmont by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Newmont by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

