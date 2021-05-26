NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 267,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,467. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

