Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Bought by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 242.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 65,750 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 5.2% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. CQS US LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 151,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 116,943 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.55. 40,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.97.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

