NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,772,000 after buying an additional 5,370,089 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after buying an additional 1,491,269 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after buying an additional 936,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after buying an additional 902,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,581. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

