iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,122. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

