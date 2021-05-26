SALT Reaches Market Cap of $24.08 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. SALT has a market capitalization of $24.08 million and approximately $20,753.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.24 or 0.00957493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.07 or 0.09676617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00091526 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

