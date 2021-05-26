NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truadvice LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.01. The company had a trading volume of 44,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,598. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.68. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.08 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.