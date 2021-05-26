Waltonchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.05 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $65.05 million and $8.38 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002371 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.83 or 0.07089276 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00199564 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

