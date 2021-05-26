$209.43 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post sales of $209.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.00 million and the lowest is $208.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $188.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $826.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $822.40 million to $830.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $886.83 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $911.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million.

CWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,895,145.56. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Insiders have sold 61,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,242 in the last ninety days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $85,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $67.17. 1,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

