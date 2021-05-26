EDUCare Price Reaches $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $4.21 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.24 or 0.00957493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.07 or 0.09676617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00091526 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity?iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

