Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.72

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.72 and traded as low as $15.00. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 175,967 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $394.11 million, a PE ratio of -496.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,568 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,356 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 168,277 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.