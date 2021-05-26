Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.89

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.89 and traded as low as $42.84. Sands China shares last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 119,598 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

