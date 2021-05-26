Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $176.97

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.97 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 163.80 ($2.14). Cairn Energy shares last traded at GBX 165.30 ($2.16), with a volume of 726,018 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price (down previously from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 198.50 ($2.59).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of £811.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 177.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.64.

In related news, insider James Smith acquired 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

About Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.