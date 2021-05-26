Analysts Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Target Price at $200.58

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.58.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.58. 27,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,740. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $217.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,798.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 355,032 shares of company stock valued at $71,171,144. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.0% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $10,787,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.