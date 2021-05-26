Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 208,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,000,103 shares.The stock last traded at $60.78 and had previously closed at $60.40.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,558,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 660.2% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,088 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 368.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,347 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.