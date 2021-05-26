Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, a growth of 1,008.0% from the April 29th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. 4,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,597. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

