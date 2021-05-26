Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, a growth of 1,008.0% from the April 29th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. 4,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,597. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $8.06.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
