Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Rises By 1,134.8%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a growth of 1,134.8% from the April 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
