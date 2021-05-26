Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Rises By 1,134.8%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a growth of 1,134.8% from the April 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 329,164 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 441,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,018 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,249,000.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

