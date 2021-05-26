Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHPPY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Signify alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHPPY remained flat at $$30.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796. Signify has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.