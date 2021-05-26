Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 3.4% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $100,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $8.60 on Wednesday, hitting $837.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,175. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $828.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $776.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $543.03 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.