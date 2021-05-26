Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Trimmed by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.12. 110,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,930. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $112.91 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average of $144.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.