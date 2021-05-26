Tredje AP fonden Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 50.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $35,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $635.36. The company had a trading volume of 40,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,479. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $626.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $258.21 and a 1 year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

