Versor Investments LP Makes New $978,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 113,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,424,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $193.26.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

