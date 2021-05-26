Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 63.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798,337 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up about 2.4% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $121,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,808,000 after buying an additional 208,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,738,000 after purchasing an additional 546,992 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Yum China by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,257 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.07. 19,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,633. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $65.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

