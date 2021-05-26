Versor Investments LP Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $839,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $194.89. 37,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,254. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $3,014,461. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

