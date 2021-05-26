Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 184.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.12. 315,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,357,607. The company has a market cap of $228.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

