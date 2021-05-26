CCLA Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,142 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $60,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $4,481,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.53. The company had a trading volume of 251,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.01. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

