CCLA Investment Management Ltd Buys 32,679 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,679 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $82,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,429,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 44.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,620,000 after acquiring an additional 346,110 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.90. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

