Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $26.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,436.02. The company had a trading volume of 43,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,481. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,321.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,007.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

