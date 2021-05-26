Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $21.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLCO. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 156,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.