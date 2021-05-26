Loki Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,385.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.94 or 0.07132772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $729.14 or 0.01899531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.32 or 0.00501027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00198385 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.95 or 0.00669385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.52 or 0.00459873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.02 or 0.00388222 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOKIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.