Aigang (AIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75,120.10

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. Aigang has a market cap of $75,120.10 and $217.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aigang has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00079016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.36 or 0.00962249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.31 or 0.09749300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00091770 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

