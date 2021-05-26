Versor Investments LP Acquires 5,787 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 106.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,203,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after purchasing an additional 371,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.67. The stock had a trading volume of 149,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,189. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.26.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.