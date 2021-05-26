Versor Investments LP Buys 8,149 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 217.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,901 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its holdings in VMware by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in VMware by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after purchasing an additional 399,889 shares during the period. 15.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.84.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,991. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.42.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $400,466.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,825 shares in the company, valued at $34,550,304.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

