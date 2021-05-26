Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 396,388 FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 396,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,166,000. FBL Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after buying an additional 74,276 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FFG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $60.99. 164,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,953. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $191.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FFG shares. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of FBL Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

