2,006,347 Shares in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,006,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,284,000. Perspecta comprises 3.5% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Versor Investments LP owned 1.25% of Perspecta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 883.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRSP remained flat at $$29.34 on Wednesday. 7,537,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,806. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRSP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.12.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

