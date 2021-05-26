Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3,499.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

