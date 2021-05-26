Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.
Several research firms have weighed in on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.
PFGC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. 18,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,917. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.69.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
