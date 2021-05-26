Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. 18,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,917. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.