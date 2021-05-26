Versor Investments LP Makes New $75.11 Million Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 284,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,107,000. Kansas City Southern accounts for approximately 4.5% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.39. 60,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.