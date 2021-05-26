Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $33.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,377 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.87% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $33,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.73. 26,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,923. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $59.07.

