Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Qorvo (QRVO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) recently:

5/12/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $223.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $195.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $183.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $183.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.91. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,029.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,618 shares of company stock worth $1,939,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

