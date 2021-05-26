iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is EPG Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $256.21. The stock had a trading volume of 41,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,165. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $177.93 and a one year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.