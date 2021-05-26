Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for EQT (EQT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EQT (NYSE: EQT) recently:

5/25/2021 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – EQT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital.

5/13/2021 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2021 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EQT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 92,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,793. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Get EQT Co alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in EQT by 2,048.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.