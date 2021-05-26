Banco Santander S.A. Sells 8,169 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.36. 74,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.98 and a 52 week high of $245.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

