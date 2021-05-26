First National Corp MA ADV Sells 172 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,843 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 43,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.71. The stock had a trading volume of 173,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,641,669. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.99. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $322.89 billion, a PE ratio of -70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

