Sepio Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,979,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.38. 14,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,181. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $80.17 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

