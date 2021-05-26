Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 104 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 448,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.42. 37,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,414. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

