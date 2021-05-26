WESPAC Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $398,843,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

GD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.02. 12,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.