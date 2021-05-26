Navalign LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.45. 244,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,303,914. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

