Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 184.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares during the quarter. Dropbox makes up approximately 2.5% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 11.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Dropbox by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Dropbox by 21.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $1,802,568. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. 132,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

